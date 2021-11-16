This folding 4K drone with smart flight modes is now $88, carry bag Included

From 100 feet up, everything looks more epic. If you want to record your next adventure from an aerial perspective, the SG107 Smart Drone is a powerful yet affordable option. You can pick it up now, with a carry bag included, for just $87.99 at 9to5Toys Specials.

There is a good reason why every YouTuber and filmmaker owns a drone nowadays. From action sports to whale watching, a flying camera lets you capture spellbinding footage from impossible angles. Of course, the pros are willing to invest six figures in a good quadcopter. But if making videos is just a hobby, you might be looking for something a little more affordable.

Enter the SG107 Smart Mini Drone. This quadcopter offers features you would expect from a device that costs 10 times more. It’s also pretty easy to fly, and the folding design means you can take it anywhere. In flying mode, the SG107 measures 11 inches long. You can send it skyward using the supplied remote, with six-axis stabilization keeping the drone steady. This allows the on-board 4K camera to deliver buttery-smooth footage and crisp photos.

If you download the companion app on your smartphone, you can access many more features. For instance, the drone can take off without calibration in headless mode or maintain altitude in hold mode.

Once you have done flying, the rotor arms fold inwards. The drone measures less than five inches long in this configuration.

Once you have done flying, the rotor arms fold inwards. The drone measures less than five inches long in this configuration.

