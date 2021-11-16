Make holiday cleanup easier with this 9-foot Christmas tree storage bag at $10 (Save 22%)

YH-Goods (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the ZOBER 9-foot Christmas Tree Storage Bag for $10.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced anywhere from $13 to $15, today’s deal shaves a minimum of 22% off and comes within $0.20 of the lowest offer we have tracked in over a year. If you have made the switch to an artificial Christmas tree and need some sort of storage solution, this bag could be just the thing. With a large enough capacity to house an up to 9-foot tree, this versatile solution should be a good fit for most homes. The bag is made of waterproof polyethylene plastic and is ready to put up a barrier that will also prevent dust and pests from getting in.

And if you’re a fan of The Legend of Zelda, you may want to consider outfitting your tree with Hallmark’s NES-themed Princess Zelda ornament at under $10 Prime shipped. It features an 8-bit design that’s bound to catch the eye of just about any Nintendo enthusiast. This ornament could also be a fun early Christmas gift. Check our our coverage of Hallmark’s new Princess Zelda and Link ornaments to learn more.

While you’re at it, why not help the family get nice and cozy with holiday slippers at up to 50% off? Believe it or not, pricing at Amazon kicks off from $12 Prime shipped, helping curb spending so you have more to throw at other gifts. And once you’re finished here, don’t forget to bookmark our Black Friday guide so you have a better shot at snagging some of the most popular gifts this year at a lower price.

Xmas tree bags protect and shield Christmas trees from damages, dust, and pests so it’s always ready to show off.

This artificial tree storage bag is made of waterproof polyethylene plastic to protect your tree from moisture and water damage.

3 stitch-reinforced handles (2 on the top and 1 on the side) make getting your storage bag for Christmas tree between storage and living room hassle-free.

