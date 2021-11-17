Give the gift of hand-drawn 3D printing this year with 3Doodler’s Create+ pen at $60 (25% off)

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering the 2021 3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. There is certainly a chance we see this model go for less come Black Friday next week, but again, it’s hard to say how long that deal price will be available for and if you want to lock one in now, this is a solid deal. For those unfamiliar here, this is a 3D printing pen that allows you to essentially draw just about anything in full three dimensions. The iOS or Android companion app is “packed with a dedicated easy to follow stencil section and step by step interactive instructions” to help out as well. You just plug it in, slide in one of the included 15 plastic refills, and doodle some 3D printed designs. Rated 4+ stars at B&H where it is stil listed at $80. More details below.

The model above is more geared towards adults and teens, but if you’re looking to get the little ones in on the 3D art action, check out the 2021 3Doodler Start+ Essentials 3D Pen Set. It sells for $50 and is specifically designed to be safer and even easier to use for younger kids. The package includes the 3Doodler Start 3D Pen, DoodlePad/Doodlemat, 2 mixed-color packs of start plastics (48 strands), a micro-USB charger and an activity guide.

But if you’re looking for a full-in 3D printer that won’t break the bank, you’ll definitely want to take a closer look at the early Black Friday deal we have live on Monoprice’s Select Mini V2 3D printer. Now ons ale for $160 shipped, this deal marks a return to the Amazon 2021 low on the versatile and now even more affordable 3D printer. It can handle ABS, PLA, and even conductive PLA or dissolvable PVA, and you can get all of the details on this offer right here.

More on the 3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen:

[ALL NEW DUAL DRIVE TECHNOLOGY] The world’s first in a 3D printing device. Featuring improved power, durability, and reliability for a superior doodling experience.

[THE 3DOODLER APP] Get an interactive experience! The app is packed with dedicated easy to follow stencil section and step by step interactive instructions, receive badges for completed projects and photograph & share your creations directly on social media. The App is fully built on iOS & Android.

[EASY TO USE] Just Plug the 3D Pen in, insert 3Doodler Create plastic, Wait for the 3D Pen to heat up and then you’re good to extrude!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!