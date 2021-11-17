Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Tesla vs Lovecraft, Samorost 2, Pommie, more

All of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. We are now tracking a massive B&H Black Friday Apple sale with up to $100 off M1 Pro MacBook Pro models, iPad mini, and more right here, not to mention a new all-time low on Apple’s 4-pack of AirTag trackers. But for now, it’s all about apps including highlights like Tesla vs Lovecraft, Samorost 2, Pommie – Pomodoro Timer, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Calcvier – Keyboard Calculator: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Fighter Samurai Girl Game: FREE (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Endless Archery: Chill & Shoot: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Witch for Twitch: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Retro Widget: Snake Battles: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tesla vs Lovecraft: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Samorost 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stark Resistance Band: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RPG Soul Historica: $2 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Pommie – Pomodoro Timer: $4 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $25 or Intergrade $45, Cuphead $14, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: ṖreSETS: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Blood Aerna: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ACDSee Pro: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GeoShred: $15 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: RPG Legend of the Tetrarchs: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Whirlometer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Xynthesizr: $3 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Haskell: $20 (Reg. $25)

More on Tesla vs Lovecraft:

On the eve of Nikola Tesla’s greatest invention, his laboratory is burned down by the inhuman minions of the horror author H.P. Lovecraft. A showdown of epic proportions begins! Chase the monsters, annihilate massive amounts of eldritch abominations, and overcome the madness of the old gods with science and hi-tech weaponry!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!