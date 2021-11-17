Chefman’s Toast-Air Oven Air Fryer drops down to $90 shipped (Reg. $150) + more from $70

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Toast-Air 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer for $89.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150 at Best Buy, this is $60 or 40% off the typical price tag, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find, not to mention matching the Amazon all-time low. This model can bake, broil, convection bake, convection broil, toast, and warm, but it also features built-in air frying for that golden crispy texture without all of the unhealthy oil. It might also be handy to have an extra oven-style cooker over the holidays, especially if you’re the one doing the cooking this year. Adjustable temperature settings from 200- to 450-degrees and a series of dishwasher-safe accessories (broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and removable crumb tray) round out the package here. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Best Buy customers. More details below.

One of the only comparable options we can find right now for less is the Black+Decker Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven at $80 shipped via Amazon. This one won’t provide as much cooking capacity as today’s lead deal, but it also takes up less space on the countertop and provides a more traditional toaster oven form-factor for quick breakfasts and snacks as well.

Alongside this morning’s Cuisinart cast iron sale, Amazon is now offering a new 2021 low on the popular Anova Sous Vide Cooker Nano as part of its early Black Friday sale. This is easily one of the better at-home sous vide machines and it just got even more affordable alongside the brand’s vacuum sealer from $50. Browse through these deals right here and hit up our home goods guide for more.

FRY WITH THE POWER OF AIR: Use the Air Fryer Mode to create healthy and delicious food, with deep fried crispiness. Enjoy your favorite fried food without the calories or smell associated with deep frying. The high-speed fans speed up baking & provide that desired fried finish & flavor.

FOR ALL YOUR COOKING NEEDS: This versatile 7-in-1 appliance air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and warms. Temperature range of 200-450°F makes it easy to achieve a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers.

