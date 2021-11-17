Make your own Christmas decorations with the Ender 3 V2 3D printer at $210 (2021 low)

Creality via Newegg is offering its Ender 3 V2 3D Printer for $209.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells this same 3D printer for $279 right now, today’s deal beats our previous mention by an additional $24, and marks a new 2021 low that we’ve tracked. Are you wanting to make Christmas presents for friends and family this year? A 3D printer is a great way to do just that. The Ender 3 V2 is a great starting platform as it has quite a few nice features, including an “effortless filament feed-in,” a resume printing function, and a hotbed that “heats up quicker” so “prints adhere better.” In the end, you’ll find that the Ender 3 V2 can handle just about anything that you throw at it when it comes to modeling and designing. Also, don’t forget that today’s deal is part of Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection which means if it goes any lower between now and next weekend, Newegg will refund you the difference automatically. Head below for more.

With just a fraction of your savings, we’d recommend you grab some additional filament. This 1 kg roll is available on Amazon for $26, making now a great time to buy some extra. It’s black in color and comes on a spool that’s easy to have your machine automatically unroll as it needs more.

When it comes to keeping tabs on what projects are on deck next, consider picking up the Moleskine that we found earlier today. Measuring 7.5- by 9.5-inches, this premium notebook is great for journaling, tasks lists, and more. It’s on sale for $16 right now from its normal $23 going rate, making today’s deal the second-best price that we’ve tracked.

More on the Creality Ender 3 V2 3D Printer:

Effortless Filament Feed-in: Ender-3 V2 adds a rotary knob on the extruder, making loading and feeding filament process much easier; Brand new operation UI system and 4.3″ smart color screen greatly improve user experience.

Resume Printing Function: Can resume printing from the last recorded extruder position after suffering unexpected power outages, saving your time and reducing waste.

Carborundum Glass Platform: Enable the hotbed heat up quicker and prints adhere better without the warping. Ultra smoothness even on the first layer.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!