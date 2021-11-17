Cuisinart cast iron casserole dishes and fryers up to 30% off for holiday meals, deals from $60

Today only, Woot is offering up to 30% off Cuisinart cast iron cookware for your upcoming meal preparations. The 7-quart Cuisinart Oval Cast Iron Casserole in gradient navy or glossy white for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $250, these Cuisinart cast iron dishes sell for closer to $90 or more these days with the glossy white model never dropping below $70 at Amazon. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Alongside the robust cast iron construction for “heat retention and even distribution,” you’ll find a porcelain exterior for extra durability and a vibrant finish that looks great on the table. The limited lifetime warranty from Cuisinart is a nice touch as well as the dishwasher-safe design, and compatibility with most heat sources (induction, halogen, glass or ceramic, gas, and electric stove-tops). More details below.

Today’s deals slightly undercut the budget-friendly 7.5-quart Amazon Basics variants but you can save even more with a 4.3-quart model. Now starting from $41.50, if you can get away with the smaller capacity, this is a great way to save even more while still bringing some cast iron cookware to your setup.

This morning Amazon launched a new 2021 low early Black Friday offer on the Anova Sous Vide Nano, giving folks a chance to score the, thus far, best price of the year on the popular cooker ahead of the Black Friday rush. While we could see some doorbuster-worthy deals for less next week, there’s no telling how long those offers will stay in stock. Hit up our home goods guide for more.

More on the Cuisinart Oval Cast Iron Casserole:

Cast Iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution creating an ideal cooking surface that does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Porcelain enameled exterior offers durability

Extremely versatile and suitable for variety of cooking methods: stove, oven and broiler safe

Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops

Strong, durable finish in rich colors complement any kitchen décor

