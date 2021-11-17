Disney’s early Black Friday deals start now! Toys, apparel, gifts under $15, much more from $7

The official early Disney Black Friday sale has officially begun. Disney shop will be rolling out its Black Friday deals in four phases with new gear being added and quite potentially removed from the sale as we push towards Thanksgiving and Black Friday proper. You’re looking at everything from classic dolls and collectibles to talking action figures, pajamas for the whole family, t-shirts, winter outerwear, loads of deals under $15, and much more starting from $7. If you have some fans of the Magical Kingdom on your list this year, or even some loose ends to tie up in your personal collection, the early Disney Black Friday deals are starting right now.

Early Disney Black Friday deals:

(Update #1 – 11/17 5:30 p.m.): Disney has now added a giant selection of holiday must-haves including apparel, plushies, ornaments, collectibles, and more to its Black Friday sale. The deals start from $5.50 and you’ll find everything right here. Use code JOY20 at checkout. These particular deals will only be live through tonight, while most of the rest of the price drops mentioned throughout this post will remain.

As we mentioned above, Disney will be rolling out new products into its Black Friday sale sections periodically over the next couple weeks until we hit Thanksgiving. Now’s a great chance to get a head start on some of the deals before the popular items start to sell out, and be sure to bookmark this post as we will be updating it with new offers over the next couple weeks. As usual, you’ll want to use code SHIPMAGIC at checkout to lock-in free shipping in orders over $75.

There’s quite a large selection of apparel, toys, and collectibles from loads of Disney franchises including Stars Wars and The Mandalorian, Toy Story, all of your favorite Disney princesses and much more in the early Disney Black Friday sale. You’ll find some handy links below to help parse through the various sections to zero-in on what you’re after below:

And here some of the most notable offers by product category to browse through:

Discounted holiday add-on gifts:

One last element of the promotion to mention is that you can score a regularly $25 holiday Mickey or Minnie plushy with any purchase for $16 just by adding one to your cart. And the same goes for this regularly $20 2021 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Glass Drop Ornament.

Stay locked to 9to5Toys and our regularly-updated Black Friday 2021 deal hub for all of the best deals as they roll in. And they are indeed already rolling in, much like our LEGO holiday roundup that already features loads of Star Wars, Baby Yoda, Marvel, and loads more sets at holiday pricing and deals starting from $6 right here.

