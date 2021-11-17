Always have Energizer’s compact 140-lumen LED tactical flashlight with you at a low of $12

Amazon is offering the Energizer 140-lumen Tactical LED Flashlight for $12.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Designed to run on a single AA battery that’s included in the package, it’s made to last up to 10 hours before it’s time to swap out. The flashlight is quite compact and the bright 140-lumen beam can shine “for up to 70-meters” in high mode. Energizer’s tactical LED flashlight also features an IPX4 water resistant certification so you’ll be fine if it falls into a puddle or gets rained on while you’re out hiking. Head below for more.

My go-to recommendation for those who want a compact flashlight on a budget is the OLIGHT I3E EOS. I keep one in my Leatherman’s pouch at all times and it’s come in handy more often than I imagined it would. Sure, the flashlight is only 90-lumens, but in a dark room that’s more than enough to help find the door or your dropped pen. Plus, it runs off a single AAA battery and costs under $10 on Amazon, so what more could you ask for?

Further bolster your EDC with the Moleskine notebook that’s on sale right now. While a larger pad, this will be perfect for taking notes on in class and keeping with you for longer journaling sessions. Normally $23, it’s on sale for $16 right now which is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Take a closer look in our previous deal coverage to find out if this is the right notebook for you.

More on the Energizer LED Flashlight:

This LED Tactical flashlight comes with 1 Energizer Max AA Battery (Included) so you have the reliable power and performance you require, right out of the box.

This heavy duty Tac-1AA easily illuminates dark spaces with a bright beam that shines for up to 70 Meters (210 Feet) in High Mode.

Compact with heavy duty durability, this flashlight is small enough for everyday carry, but powerful enough for a variety of situations. Perfect for glove boxes, purses, and tool benches.

