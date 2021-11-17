Have the elegant Chesterfield loveseat sofa shipped to your door for $395 (Reg. $515)

Amazon is offering the GDFStudio Chesterfield Loveseat Sofa for $394.99 shipped. Typically sold for around $515, today’s offer shaves $120 off the amount you would usually have to spend. It also happens to mark a return to the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Add a bit of elegance to your space with this stylish sofa. It features traditional rolled arms, tufted upholstery, decorative nail head accents, and more. The entire thing spans roughly 62 by 34 by 28 inches and is able to seat two or three people. This fashionable sofa will undoubtedly uplift the look of just about any room.

Keep your new sofa looking its best when you reinvest a bit of today’s savings back into a can of Scotchgard at $11 Prime shipped. Spraying this onto your new loveseat will prevent stains from setting in. After it’s been applied, liquids will roll off instead of soaking in. Since Scotchguard is odorless and dries clear, you will gain all of its benefits without leaving any visual changes behind.

Another dramatic upgrade for your home includes these stainless steel rainfall shower heads from $17.50 Prime shipped. There are two sizes to pick from – both of which can be easily screwed onto an existing shower arm with no tools required. Peek at all of the other home-friendly upgrades we’ve spotted lately right here.

GDFStudio Chesterfield Loveseat Sofa features:

The timeless Chesterfield sofa finds New life in this update on a cherished Classic – featuring traditional rolled arms, intricately Tufted and pleated upholstery, elegantly turned legs, and eye-catching nail head accents, this deeply-seated selection will instantly become the centerpiece of your living room or other indoor sitting area

