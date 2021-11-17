Unique hand-made, wood, more Advent calendars now up to 50% off at Etsy from $4

While we are still tracking 20% off a range of the popular LEGO options, we are also seeing up to 50% off a range of unique Advent calendars on sale via Etsy as well. Much like other products categories at Etsy, there is a giant selection of unique and whimsical Advent calendars available from hand-made wooden options to more hands-on DIY setups, those you can print out at home for just a few bucks, and some that make for gorgeous functional winter/holiday center pieces. With up to 50% in savings and deals starting from just under $4, you’ll find some of highlighted options from the Etsy Advent calendar sale listed down below.

Some our top picks from the sale are listed below starting from around $4. Shipping varies by seller and listing here, but most of them offer free delivery in the US.

Etsy Advent Calendar sale:

And as we mentioned above, you still have time to lock-in a solid discount on the popular LEGO Advent calendars. You’ll find themed options including Marvel Star Wars, Harry Potter and more starting from $24, but you better act fast before stock runs out or you can’t get them shipped on time. All of the details are waiting for you right here.

More on the Advent Winter Village Scene Calendar:

Add a touch of cozy to your home with our beautiful, handcrafted, laser cut, Village Advent Calendar. We recommend using battery operated tea lights to light each day of advent. Our Advent Calendar measures 40″ in length. Please choose your finish from the drop down color menu. Our Advent Calendars are cut from 1/8″ birch wood. We love custom orders! If you have an idea for something that you don’t see in our shop, just let us know! We will do our best to bring your vision to life!

