Hoover's Dual Pet Carpet Cleaner hits Amazon low at $170 ahead of holiday parties (25% off)

Reg. $227+ $170

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering the Hoover Dual Spin Pet Plus Carpet Cleaner Machine for $169.99 shipped. Also matched at Home Depot. Regularly up to $250, this one has been selling in the $227 range at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked and the best we can find anywhere. This is at least $56 or 25% off and a great time to score one so you can refresh your space for holiday get togethers and beyond. Dual brushes and tanks provides extra power for pet messes and embedded dirt while keeping the solution away from dirty water for a more hygienic cleaning experience. It also employs heat force tech “that applies hot air and suction to speed up drying time” alongside the included upholstery and stair tools for whole home sanitization. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Home Depot customers. More details below. 

While today’s lead deal does ship with a 6-ounce bottle Paws & Claws solution (as well as a bonus storage mat), you might want to consider scooping up a bottle of Hoover Oxy Deep Cleaning Carpet Shampoo with your savings so you’re ready to go well into the new year. This 50-ounce container comes in at $22 Prime shipped on Amazon and is made to work with the machine above. 

And speaking of keeping those floors cleans, we just spotted a new all-time low on Anker’s flagship LiDAR robotic vacuum alongside even more of the brand’s floor cleaners starting from just $40 shipped. You can browse through all of those deals right here and be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deal hub as we push towards the biggest shopping bonanza of the year. 

More on the HooverDual Spin Pet Plus Carpet Cleaner Machine:

  • DUALSPIN POWERBRUSHES: Double the brushes for a deeper clean, our DualSpin Powerbrushes work powerfully against embedded dirt and tough pet messes
  • PET ODOR PROTECTION: Coated brush roll protects unit from odor causing bacteria
  • HEATFORCE TECHNOLOGY: Get back on your carpets faster with the power of HeatForce Technology that applies hot air and suction to speed up drying time
  • DUAL TANK SYSTEM: Dual Tank System keeps clean water and solution separate from dirty water

