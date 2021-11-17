JOBY’s GorillaPod Starter Kit makes capturing holiday memories easy at under $21 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the JOBY GorillaPod Starter Kit for $20.82 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for around $25 at Amazon and today’s deal comes within $0.02 of the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. Are you traveling to visit family this holiday seasons? Why not leave the camera at home and use use your smartphone for photos and videos this time around. This deal includes a tripod with a 1/4-20 thread, the universal smartphone clamp, GoPro mount, as well as the torch mount for an all-encompassing setup right out of the box. Plus, the JOBY GorillaPod itself is moldable to be essentially whatever shape you need, allowing it to be placed anywhere. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, this smartphone tripod and selfie stick combo gets you started for just $15 at Amazon. It includes a Bluetooth shutter remote, compact tripod, smartphone mount and selfie stick all in one. The main thing here is that you’re not getting the JOBY GorillaPod build, though it should still work just fine for most use cases.

Need something more substantial to hold more than just a smartphone or GoPro? Yesterday we found the JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Rig is on sale for $49 from $105, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. It’s designed to hold your smartphone alongside two additional pieces of gear, be that lights, a microphone, or something else for an all-encompassing setup.

JOBY GorillaPod Starter Kit features:

The black/red GorillaPod Starter Kit from Joby has a ball and socket design with flexible legs that can stand, wrap, and hold onto various surfaces. The 3 oz pocket- and travel-size support folds to a length of 5.8″, and it is constructed from ABS plastic and stainless steel. The kit comes with five interchangeable accessory mounts, including a 1/4″-20 threaded camera mount, cold shoe mount, GoPro mount, smartphone clamp, and flashlight/microphone mount, lending itself to different photo and video applications.

