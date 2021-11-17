Mokeskine’s Classic Notebook XL nears Amazon all-time low at $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $23)

Amazon is offering the Moleskine Classic Notebook XL for $16.31 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $23, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This classic notebook is great for a daily diary, note taking, and more. The cover is durable and made of a leather-like material with the elastic closure in place to ensure that your notes stay safe when not being accessed. The ivory paper pages are thick to offer a deluxe feel when writing, as well. Plus, the extra large size of 7.5- by 9.5-inches delivers plenty of room for you to write down all of your thoughts and ideas with the Moleskine Classic Notebook. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget or just need something more compact, then we recommend picking up the Moleskine Cahier Journal 3-pack on Amazon while it’s available for just under $15. I pick up these every so often to keep in my pocket for quick notes when out and about, and it’s perfect for adding to your EDC. However, if you need a pen to keep in your pocket, I carry a Pokka with me at all times. It folds into itself so you’ll never have to worry about it writing inside your pocket, and for $13 you’ll get two, making it easy to outfit your EDC in multiple places here.

Further upgrade your EDC kit with Sony’s latest XM4 true wireless Bluetooth earbuds while they’re on sale for $248. This is the first discount that we’ve tracked and saves you $32 from its normal going rate. On top of that, you’ll find active noise cancellation here, which can easily help block out unwanted distractions when trying to focus on studying notes or work.

More on the Moleskine Classic Notebook XL:

Moleskine classic notebooks are perfect notebooks for writing journals, a daily diary, or note taking in college classes or meetings. Moleskine notebooks are beloved by travelers & bullet journalists for their slim design.

Hold writing projects & notes in your Moleskine notebook with an elastic closure band & inner storage folders. Leather-like classic Moleskine cover & thick, ivory paper pages are perfect for writing with fountain pens.

Moleskine planners, journals and notebooks come in hardcover or softcover and colors like black, red, blue, green and brown. The binding and cover have a durable finish, designed for daily journaling, writing and sketching.

