MSI’s high-end GS66 Stealth laptop packs an 8-core i7 and RTX 3080 at $200 off (New low)

Amazon is offering the MSI GS66 Stealth 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.4GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 for $2,699 shipped. This is down $200 from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Sporting a 15.6-inch 1440p display, the MSI GS66 delivers 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color spectrum as well as a 240Hz refresh rate and anti-glare coating. The 8-core 11th Generation i7 processor pairs well with the 16GB RTX 3080 graphics card to offer a powerful setup for mobile gaming and content creation. There are two DDR4 RAM slots that come pre-populated with 16GB of memory, though you can expand up to 64GB if necessary. On top of that, a 1TB NVMe SSD makes booting and launching programs or games lightning quick on MSI’s GS66 Stealth gaming laptop.

Want to game on-the-go without spending nearly $2,700? Check out the ASUS TUF F17 for a more affordable portable gaming experience. It ships with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage alongside the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. This makes it a capable gaming machine while not breaking the budget as it comes in at $850 on Amazon right now.

For a more premium experience without spending thousands, consider picking up the Acer Swift 5 that’s powered by Intel Evo technology. Shipping with an 11th Generation i7 processor and Intel Xe graphics, the Swift 5 is on sale for $999 from its normal $1,400 going rate.

More on the MSI GS66 Stealth Laptop:

  • 15.6″ QHD, Anti-Glare Wide View Angle 240Hz 2.5ms DCI-P3 100%
  • Intel Core i7-11800H 8 Core 2.4 – 4.6GHz
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX3080 Laptop GPU 16G GDDR6
  • 16GB (8G*2) DDR4 3200MHz; 2 Sockets; Max Memory 64GB
  • 1TB NVMe SSD

