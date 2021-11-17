NFL stocking stuffers, gifts for dad, golf sets, more up to 30% off at Amazon today from $6

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off NFL gifts, merchandise, tailgate gear, and much more. If you have any football fans on your list this year, or are just looking for some Sunday football fan gear, Amazon has a massive selection of deals on tap today starting from just over $6. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. From NFL stocking stuffers to golf accessories, gifts for dad, slippers, wallets, and more, there’s loads of gear organized by team to make your shopping experience even easier. Head below for some top picks.

Amazon has a nice little landing page right here so you can organize all of the deals by team. But you’ll also find a team selection pull-down menu on the listing pages for each of the highlighted deals below as well.

Amazon NFL fan gear and stocking stuffer sale:

If the NFL gear and apparel isn’t working for you, we are already tracking a massive collection of Black Friday apparel sales. The fashion brands tend to launch the holiday sales much earlier than most, with huge price drops already live on many of the biggest brand out there, including, but not limited to, the Carhartt Black Friday sale that’s offering up to 50% off just about everything right now.

More on the NFL Golf Gift Set

Product dimensions (inches): 10 x 10 x 8; Weight: 0.87 lbs

Set includes 12 regulation golf tees and 3 regulation imprinted golf balls

Towel has a checkered scrubber pattern for easier club cleaning & swivel clip for easy attachment and removal from golf bag

Perfect for showing off your team spirit while on the course

