NFL stocking stuffers, gifts for dad, golf sets, more up to 30% off at Amazon today from $6

-
AmazonSports-Fitness
30% off From $6

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off NFL gifts, merchandise, tailgate gear, and much more. If you have any football fans on your list this year, or are just looking for some Sunday football fan gear, Amazon has a massive selection of deals on tap today starting from just over $6. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. From NFL stocking stuffers to golf accessories, gifts for dad, slippers, wallets, and more, there’s loads of gear organized by team to make your shopping experience even easier. Head below for some top picks. 

Amazon has a nice little landing page right here so you can organize all of the deals by team. But you’ll also find a team selection pull-down menu on the listing pages for each of the highlighted deals below as well. 

Amazon NFL fan gear and stocking stuffer sale:

If the NFL gear and apparel isn’t working for you, we are already tracking a massive collection of Black Friday apparel sales. The fashion brands tend to launch the holiday sales much earlier than most, with huge price drops already live on many of the biggest brand out there, including, but not limited to, the Carhartt Black Friday sale that’s offering up to 50% off just about everything right now. 

More on the NFL Golf Gift Set

  • Product dimensions (inches): 10 x 10 x 8; Weight: 0.87 lbs
  • Set includes 12 regulation golf tees and 3 regulation imprinted golf balls
  • Towel has a checkered scrubber pattern for easier club cleaning & swivel clip for easy attachment and removal from golf bag
  • Perfect for showing off your team spirit while on the course

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

PowerA Nintendo Switch gamer gifts from $10: Controller...
Amazon’s 2021 Small Business Gift Guide: Stocking stu...
Amazon’s 2021 Home Gift Guide highlights this yea...
Segway just rolled out a sale on its Drift W1 electric ...
Gift Lamicall’s metal S1 iPhone/Android Phone Sta...
Segway’s refurb. Ninebot ES1 Gen2 e-scooter is more a...
Save your back this fall with a 20V cordless leaf blowe...
Sun Joe’s 24V pole saw reaches up to 14 feet high for...
Show More Comments