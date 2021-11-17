Oral-B’s iO Series 6 electric toothbrush will coach your brushing at new $100 low (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering Oral-B’s iO Series 6 Electric Whitening Toothbrush for $99.78 shipped. Typically going from about $150, you stand to save as much as 33% today and mark a new Amazon all-time low. Designed to give your teeth a professional-grade cleaning from the ease of your home, this electric toothbrush sports five smart cleaning modes from Daily Clean to Sensitive, Gum Care, and Whitening, to the powerhouse Intense setting for rooting out tougher stains and plaque. This one also features a unique band beneath the detachable toothbrush head which will let you know if you’re over-brushing in real-time, bringing an extra layer of protection and comfort to your teeth cleaning. Head below for more options.

With today’s savings in mind, it might be worthwhile to put a bit of them towards this 2-pack of replacement brushes for $30. Like the one that comes included with our lead deal, these brush heads sport a unique “brush-in-brush” design that works to encapsulate each tooth fully and comfortably, as well as considerably increasing the longevity of your electric toothbrush.

Then, be sure to check out the smorgasbord of other home and kitchen deals we’re tracking in our home goods guide. Just earlier today, ahead of all of the Black Friday deals to come, we’re already seeing some great savings on the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for 38% off. Perfect for preparing all kinds of fall meals, this newly marks the lowest price of the year and a great chance to get ahead of the holiday cooking.

More on Oral-B’s iO Series 6 electric toothbrush:

You will receive (1) Oral-B iO Series 6 Black Lava Electric Toothbrush, (1) Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean Replacement Brush Head, and a travel case

5 Smart Modes for personalized brushing: Daily Clean, Whitening, Gum Care, Sensitive, and Intense

Interactive display for real-time coaching

AI recognizes your brushing style and guides you to better brushing every day

