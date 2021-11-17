Bluetooth RGB lighting headlines OSP’s Beta Battlestation Gaming Desk at $91 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the OSP Beta Battlestation RGB Gaming Desk for $90.90 shipped. For comparison, this desk generally sells for closer to $140. That equates to $49 in savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Take your gaming setup to the next level with this unique desk from OSP. It differentiates itself with Bluetooth-controlled RGB LEDs throughout, making it a cinch to set the appropriate mood before you dive into your next game. Another standout feature of this unit is its magnetic 3-port smart power 2.4A USB hub. Up top you’ll find a 54-inch surface with a carbon fiber texture.

If you already have a desk that you like, consider grabbing OxyLED’s 49.2-foot Smart LED Strip Lights instead. These only cost $16 Prime shipped, a price that significantly undercuts the amount you would spend on the offer above. Bear in mind that you will forfeit a desk with integrated USB ports, a carbon fiber texture, and more.

Speaking of fun lighting, did you see that Govee’s new RGBIC Smart Wall Sconces are back down to a low of $60 shipped. These individually-controllable lights are a fun way to add some colorful illumination to just about any space. It’s one of the recent smart home markdowns we’ve tracked, but you can find many more in our dedicated guide.

OSP Beta Battlestation RGB Gaming Desk features:

Enjoy total game immersion with Bluetooth controlled RGB LED lights that let you set the mood

Customize the location of your power-up preferences with our magnetic 3-port smart power USB hub

Our power strip bracket and cable management system offers a seamless transition from gaming to workstation making this your perfect media hub

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!