QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS is perfect for Plex with dual 2.5GbE ports at $335 (Save $84), more

Amazon is now offering the QNAP TS-253D-4G 2-Bay NAS for $335 shipped. Also available at B&H. Normally fetching $419, you’re looking at the first notable discount of the year alongside a new all-time low of $84 off. QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS arrives powered by an Intel Celeron 2GHz processor which is backed by 4GB of RAM that can be upgraded down the line. Each of the 3.5-inch drive bays can support 16TB of storage, making for a notable solution to handle backups, serving out Plex content, and more. The real star of the show are the pair of 2.5GbE ports around back which is joined by an HDMI 2.0 output and five USB-A slots to round out the package. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for more of a complete setup, Amazon is also taking 15% off a selection of QNAP NAS packages with bundled in Seagate storage. With prices starting at $551, you’re looking at some more compelling ways to kickstart a home media server. Everything you’ll need to get started is included in the box including 4TB or more of storage depending on which system you end up with. Peruse the entire assortment right here.

Those in the market for something from Synology are also in luck today, as we’re still tracking a series of its own always-on storage arrays that are also discounted. With up to $80 in savings, there are some more affordable offerings than either of the QNAP models above starting at $190.

QNAP TS-253D-4G 2-Bay NAS features:

Ideal for SOHO users and enthusiasts, this NAS offers a powerful yet easy-to-use solution for backing up, syncing and sharing files, streaming videos, and more. It’s powered by an Intel quad-core processor, features dual 2.5GbE connectivity that has much higher throughput than 1GbE, and supports PCIe expansion for add-on cards (sold separately) of 10GbE, M.2 SSD for cache acceleration, or Wi-Fi 6. A built-in HDMI 2.0 connects to your 4K TV and directly plays media files stored on the NAS. Scalable storage lets you start small, and expand storage capacity with RAID or expansion enclosures as your data grows.

