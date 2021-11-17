Serve 10 people with Royal Gourmet’s spacious Barrel Grill and Smoker: $210 (New low, $71 off)

Amazon is offering the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Barrel Grill and Smoker (CC2036F) for $210 shipped. Matched at Lowe’s. Today’s offer shaves $71 off, undercuts Home Depot’s sale price by $60, and beats the previous all-time low by $9. Prepare meals large enough to feed up to 10 people with this expansive grill and smoker combo from Royal Gourmet. It boasts a total 1,188-square inches of total cooking space that’s split between cooking grates, a warming rack, and an offset smoker. A removable grease drip cup and charcoal pan aim to simplify cleanup and a side door makes it easy to load coal with no need to remove grates.

Ensure your grill continues to look as good as new when you use today’s savings on this Weber 12-inch brush at $11 Prime shipped. It’s armed with thick stainless steel bristles spread across a three-sided design. It’ll make quick work of scrubbing your grill clean and debris collected by the brush can be rinsed off with hot water to quickly prepare it for next time.

You know what else would pair nicely with today’s purchase? One of Govee’s smart meat thermometers. It just so happens that there are a few models on sale right now that are priced as low as $9.50. Keep the ball rolling when you peruse the long list of discounts currently in our home goods guide.

Royal Gourmet Charcoal Barrel Grill and Smoker features:

Tremendous Cooking Space: Caters for 8-10 gathering with 654 sq. in. cooking grates, 267 sq. in. warming rack and 267 sq. in. offset smoker. All are made of heavy gauge porcelain-enameled steel wire.

Offset Smoker: Seamlessly attached to the main body for good circulation of heat and smoke. And it can also provide additional grilling or smoking cooking space for small side dishes.

