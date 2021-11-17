Save on portable triple screen monitors with pre-Black Friday deals from $219

Whether you’re looking for a portable screen or know someone that has one on their holiday list, these deals on laptop monitors will help increase productivity wherever you go. And, they are now an extra 15% off with code SAVE15NOV for the Pre-Black Friday Sale. The Mobile Pixels TRIO with two screens is now just $436.05 (Reg. $500), while the single-screen TRIO is now just $218.44 (Reg. $259) at 9to5 Specials.

If you have limited space for an extra monitor on your desk or like to change up your working location, the Mobile Pixels TRIO is for you. This nifty device doubles or triples your laptop screens with ease!

While additional monitors can cost outrageously high prices, this in-demand device won’t break the bank. Successfully funded on Indiegogo and featured on Wired, Geeky Gadgets, Buzzfeed, and more, the top-rated TRIO from Mobile Pixels is designed for anyone that needs to save space or works on the go.

The game-changing portable multi-screens can be taken with you everywhere, making it the perfect laptop accessory for professional or personal use alike. Boosting productivity levels by up to 50%, this convenient monitor trio gives your laptop extra screen space for all your latest projects—all with a focus on efficiency.

Each screen boasts a 12.6″ display with 1080p resolution. Its plug-and-play construction comes complete with 180° rotation to use for high-quality presentations. Its lightweight design also contains dual-sided sliding and lets you have various options while you work.

Simple construction allows for easy installation to any 13″ to 14″ Mac, Windows, Chrome, or Linux laptop. Attach the metal adhesive plates to your computer to clip the device in place, plug in its included USB cable, and slide out the screen to adjust it to your preferred angle. It’s that easy.

Plus, it’s energy-efficient, saving you money on electric bills and making it a more eco-friendly alternative. Your productivity levels will soon rise to new heights, and you’ll be ready to work from anywhere your heart desires.

The two-screen Mobile Pixels TRIO is normally priced at $500, while the single-screen TRIO is normally priced at $259.

