The rechargeable Sparkr Mini Plasma Lighter 3.0 just hit an all-time low of $10 (Save 50%)

Power Practical Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sparkr Mini Rechargeable Plasma Lighter 3.0 for $9.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Kick fuel and traditional lighters to the curb with this battery-powered solution. A full charge will generate up to 300 sparks and you’ll also benefit from having an integrated flashlight at your disposal. This lighter is comprised of an impact-resistant polycarbonate material that also happens to be lightweight. Dual arcs that form an X pattern make “lighting things easy regardless how windy or cold it may be.”

If you would rather grab something more traditional, be sure to check out the Thirsty Rhino Klik Lighter at $8 Prime shipped. It features a vintage-inspired design that is made of stainless steel. There are four colorways to pick from, allowing you to choose your preferred style.

Another pocketable tool that could come in handy is CRKT’s minimalist cleaver knife at $20 Prime shipped. We just spotted it on sale earlier today, so now’s a great time to grab it just in case stock comes into question. This offer takes roughly 30% off and marks a new all-time low. Drop by our tools guide to see what else catches your eye.

Sparkr Mini Rechargeable Plasma Lighter 3.0 features:

VERSION 3 UPGRADES: Reinforced lid hinge with improved strength and durability to prevent breakage. Flashlight activation changed to 3-button click so it can no longer turn on accidently in your pocket or bag. Plasma spark changed to custom frequency so it no longer creates the high-pitch sound associated with plasma lighters.

NO FUEL NEEDED: This small, flip-style lighter offers a classic look and feel but never needs refueling. Plug the included micro-USB cable into any USB port when the power gets low and you’re set for another 100 – 300 sparks.

