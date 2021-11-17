The North Face, Oakley, SMITH, more at extra 20% off during Steep and Cheap Flash Sale

Steep and Cheap’s latest Flash Sale offers extra 20% off top brands when you apply promo code NOVBUMP20 at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, SMITH, Oakley, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. A standout from this sale is the men’s North Face Saikuru Vest that’s marked down to $89. For comparison, this vest is regularly priced at $179 and you can choose from two color options. This is a great option for holiday gifting or it will easily be a staple in your wardrobe for fall and winter. The down material adds warmth and the exterior is water-resistant as well. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Shop More Save More Event that’s offering up to 60% off sitewide and up to 20% off your purchase.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!