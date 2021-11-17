Bring the theater home with VIZIO’s 5.1.4-Ch. Dolby Atmos sound bar at $400 (New low), more

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 46-inch 5.1.4-inch Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for $399.97 shipped. With a regular going rate of $780, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This premium home theater setup is designed to give you a movie-like feel without going to the cinema. It features a 46-inch primary sound bar that has both a left, center, and right channel of audio. On the top, there’s two upfiring speakers for Dolby Atmos, alongside a wireless 10-inch subwoofer with two remote rear left/right speakers that also have both forward- and upward-firing abilities for room-filling surround. VIZIO’s 46-inch sound bar has a built-in Chromecast so you can stream music to it over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Head below for more deals.

More sound bar deals:

Don’t forget about the other home theater and UHDTV deals that we’ve found over the past few days. Ranging from the Roku Wireless-enabled TCL Alto R1 on sale for $99, alongside Samsung’s 2021 The Frame discounted up to $800 off.

More on the VIZIO 5.1.4-Ch. Sound Bar:

Premium Home Theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos. Go inside the action with breakthrough sound

Experience cinematic surround sound with four up-firing speakers and rear surround speakers

Wireless subwoofer with 10” driver delivers room-shaking bass

A five-channel sound bar with dedicated center channel delivers crystal clear dialogue

