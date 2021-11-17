Wali’s dual-monitor desk mount plunges to $19.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $27)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual-Monitor Desk Mount for $19.53 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While currently listed at $28, our research shows that this mount more commonly sells for $27. Even if we use the smaller figure for comparison, today’s offer shaves 28% off and manages to come within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This streamlined monitor mount from Wali brings a clean and sophisticated look to just about any desk and is sturdy enough to uphold two 22-pound displays. Each monitor arm can extend, retract, tilt, and more. Owners can even swivel screens into portrait mode, making it very easy to find the most productive option for the task at hand. Both C-clamp and grommet attachments are included, allowing you to pick the optimal mounting solution for your setup.

And if you keep a pair of headphones at your desk, why not use today’s savings on UGREEN’s aluminum stand? It’s currently priced at $11 Prime shipped and offers a premium build that’s bound to give your setup a more high-end look and feel. The stand itself is quite minimal, allowing your favorite pair of headphones to take center stage.

Finally, if you’re in need of a new desk, be sure to check out the notable discount we’ve spotted on OSP’s Beta Battlestation. It’s now available for $91, a price that shaves $49 off what you’d typically have to spend. This unique desk features smart RGB LEDs and a magnetic 3-port USB hub. Oh, and don’t forget to bookmark our Black Friday guide so that you’re ready to quickly cash in on the best deals of the year.

WALI Dual-Monitor Desk Mount features:

Compatibility: Fits two monitors up to 27”, maximum support weight up to 22lbs per arm. Mount plates detachable and height adjustable compatible with VESA mounting hole 75x75mm and 100x100mm.

Multiple Options: The two-stage locking system is compatible with 4” C-clamp and 3.1” Grommet Base.

Multiple Adjustment: The high-grade arms extend and retract, +/-90° tilt and swivel to change reading angles, and 360° rotate from landscape to portrait mode.

