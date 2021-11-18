Act fast! Amazon has the $120 PhoneSoap Pro Smartphone Sanitizer Charger at $30

Amazon is now offering a rock-bottom Lightning deal on the PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer and Universal Charger starting from $29.99 shipped. Regularly $120 and expected to drop to around $84 or so for Black Friday direct from Phone Soap, this is a massive price drop and it’s already starting to sell out, so act fast. Compatible with all major smartphones, this one rids your device and germs and bacteria all while doubling as a charging station. You can also get your keys, earbuds, and other EDC in there for a quick sanitize as well. More details below.

If the PhoneSoap unit above is overkill for you, this 100-pack of ALIBEISS Screen Wipes will help to keep your device clean for $8.50 Prime shipped. They carry solid ratings from over 3,700 Amazon customers, just don’t expect them to kill as many germs and bacteria as the UV light-laden solution above.

Hit up our Black Friday 2021 deal hub for doorbuster-worthy deals dropping right now! Then swing over to our Apple guide where you’ll find big-time deals on iPhone 13 bundles, M1 MacBook Pros, the new iPad mini, HomePod mini, and much more as well as our guide to the best upcoming offers on the way: Best of Black Friday 2021 – Apple: AirPods Pro $159, Apple Watch Series 3 $109, and much more.

More on the PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Charger:

Phone Fit Guarantee: Like our standard PhoneSoap models, PhoneSoap Pro fits the largest of smartphones, and is also guaranteed to fit the largest phone cases and accessories, like OtterBoxes.

Time Saver: PhoneSoap Pro kills germs in just 5 minutes – half the time as our standard phone sanitizers. Our 10 years of experience building world-class disinfection devices has led to a faster, more efficient design.

Automatic and Manual Modes: Unlike our standard models, PhoneSoap Pro allows you to disinfect your phone automatically when placed inside, or at the touch of a button. Automatic or manual, the choice is yours.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!