Amazon early Black Friday TCL sound bar sale now live from $69: Alto 8i, more up to 44% off

Today only, as part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 44% off TCL Alto sound bars and home theater audio setups. The 39.4-inch TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar is now down $99.99 shipped. Originally $180, this one regularly sells for $150, like it’s currently fetching at Best Buy, and is now matching the Amazon all-time low with at least another $50 off. Alongside the built-in subwoofer, this Bluetooth-equipped sound bar solution features Dolby Atmos support and specialized sound modes for movies, music, and TV. With HDMI, optical, or Bluetooth connections in tow, you can easily connect it to your existing theater setup as well as stream tunes directly from your smartphone. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More TCL sound bar offers below from $69.

Head over to our home theater deal hub for even more holiday price drops to kit out your entertainment center this year. We just spotted a new all-time low on VIZIO’s 5.1.4-Channel Dolby Atmos sound bar at $400 with a wireless subwoofer and two remote rear left/right speakers. You can get all of the details on this offer right here and be sure to dive in to this morning TCL Black Friday 4K TV sale with up to $500 in savings as well.

The Alto 8i lets you add immersive, theater-quality surround sound with a single, slim sound bar. Dolby Atmos technology brings multi-dimensional sound for greater depth and excitement, so you’re able to enjoy a more cinematic experience. Experience deep, rich bass with the dual built-in subwoofers to make movies and music truly come to life. It’s Roku TV Ready and designed to work seamlessly with your TCL Roku TV, so you’ll enjoy simple setup, easy access to sound settings, and compatibility with your TCL Roku TV remote.