A new low takes this 39-piece home hand tool kit down to $14.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Arcan 39-piece Home Hand Tool Kit for $14.70 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $21, today’s offer is the result of a 30% price drop that newly ushers in the best offer we have tracked. If someone you know has just bought their first home, this kit could be a gift that helps them carry out quick tasks whenever they arise. It aims to provide everything needed to accomplish general repairs and handle small projects around the house. You’ll get a hammer, utility knife, pliers, a tape measure, and much more. Everything fits into a convenient carrying case for easily hauling it all from one place to the next.
If you would rather invest in a pocket-friendly multi-tool that packs several functions into a single piece of gear, check out Hi-Spec’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool at $8 Prime shipped. You’ll garner some of the same abilities, but arguably not as many. That being said, pricing is considerably less, making this alternative worth a peek.
Speaking of multi-tools, did you see that we pieced together a lengthy list of Gerber markdowns today? Amazon shoppers can cash in on up to 38% of savings right now. Best of all, pricing kicks off at just $10 Prime shipped. Discover even more deals like this when you drop by our dedicated guide for tools.
Arcan 39-piece Home Hand Tool Kit features:
- This tool kit contains just about everything needed for general everyday use and small repairs.
- Hammer, scissors, utility knife, bit driver, pliers, tape measure, bits, hex wrenches, mini screwdrivers.
- Packed in an easy to carry hard blow molded case with handle.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!