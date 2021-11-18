A new low takes this 39-piece home hand tool kit down to $14.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Arcan 39-piece Home Hand Tool Kit for $14.70 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $21, today’s offer is the result of a 30% price drop that newly ushers in the best offer we have tracked. If someone you know has just bought their first home, this kit could be a gift that helps them carry out quick tasks whenever they arise. It aims to provide everything needed to accomplish general repairs and handle small projects around the house. You’ll get a hammer, utility knife, pliers, a tape measure, and much more. Everything fits into a convenient carrying case for easily hauling it all from one place to the next.

If you would rather invest in a pocket-friendly multi-tool that packs several functions into a single piece of gear, check out Hi-Spec’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool at $8 Prime shipped. You’ll garner some of the same abilities, but arguably not as many. That being said, pricing is considerably less, making this alternative worth a peek.

Speaking of multi-tools, did you see that we pieced together a lengthy list of Gerber markdowns today? Amazon shoppers can cash in on up to 38% of savings right now. Best of all, pricing kicks off at just $10 Prime shipped. Discover even more deals like this when you drop by our dedicated guide for tools.

Arcan 39-piece Home Hand Tool Kit features:

This tool kit contains just about everything needed for general everyday use and small repairs.

Hammer, scissors, utility knife, bit driver, pliers, tape measure, bits, hex wrenches, mini screwdrivers.

Packed in an easy to carry hard blow molded case with handle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!