Bose Sleepbuds II with personal alarms + companion app back to all-time low at $199

Amazon is offering the Bose Sleepbuds II for $199 shipped. Also matched directly at Bose. Regularly $249, this is a $50 price drop and matching the lowest price we have ever tracked. The Sleepbuds II use “innovative” noise masking tech in combination with the Bose noise-blocking design “to cover unwanted nighttime disturbances.” The companion app provides access to a sound library with 50 specially curated sounds alongside personalized alarms (so you don’t wake anyone else up) and 10-hours of battery life to last all night long. “Calm a racing mind or transport yourself to relaxing surroundings with content that includes tonal environments and sounds from nature and beyond.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you don’t like the idea of having some earbuds while sleeping, something like the LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Sound Machine might do the trick. This one sells for $44.50 and provides a series of non-looping tones to drown out noise while sleeping or relaxing. You’re not getting all of the fancy tech here, but you’re also saving a small fortune.

Best-in-class Bose QuietComfort headphones are already seeing sizable price drops ahead of Black Friday from $199 alongside other Bose models starting from just $149. You’ll find up to $80 in savings as well as the very first price cuts on the brand new 45 ANC models, which are easily one of the best and hottest pairs of cans out there this holiday season. All of the details are right here.

More on the Bose Sleepbuds II:

Sleepbuds, not headphones: Designed for sleep, Sleepbuds may look like tiny headphones, but they don’t stream music or podcasts, instead they deliver relaxing and noise-masking sounds to help you fall asleep and stay asleep all night

User-tested: Bose sleep technology is clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster

A better solution for sleep: Sleepbuds use innovative noise masking technology – not noise cancelling; Bose engineered masking sounds combine with the noise-blocking design of the buds to cover unwanted nighttime disturbances

