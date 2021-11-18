Edenbrook furniture sale starts at $209 shipped: Sofas, leather chairs, and more up to $66 off

Amazon is offering the Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat in Light Grey for $280.68 shipped. Today’s offer takes over $49 off and comes within $24 of the all-time low across all colorways. With Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other holidays just around the corner, time is limited if you were hoping to upgrade the look of your home before family and friends arrive. Thankfully, there’s enough time for some folks to have this sofa delivered ahead of Thanksgiving or well before Christmas. It features a modern design that’s headlined by “buttonless tufting, delicate piping, and bolster throw pillows.” It can support up to 600 pounds of weight and sports enough room to comfortably seat at least two people. Continue reading to find more Edenbrook furniture priced from $209.

More Edenbrook furniture on sale:

If the styles offered in the Edenbrook furniture sale above aren’t exactly what you had in mind, perhaps this elegant Chesterfield loveseat would be a better fit at $395 shipped. It has been discounted by $120, making now a great time to adopt this sofa with rolled arms, tufted upholstery, and decorative nail head accents.

Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat features:

A square arm design with buttonless tufting, delicate piping, and bolster throw pillows creates a comfortable couch with a contemporary feel to class up your living space

With a durable wooden frame, upholstered finish, and compact size, this sofa and loveseat effortlessly fit into small spaces to finish your space with a modern flair and airy feel

