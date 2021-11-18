Elevation Lab’s all-in-one iPhone and Apple Watch portable charger is just $35 (Save $65)

Elevation Lab is currently offering its Battery Pro iPhone and Apple Watch Portable Charger for $34.95 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $65 off and $10 below our previous mention. Delivering an all-in-one charging solution for your entire Apple kit. There’s notably an integrated Apple Watch puck that’s backed by a StowStrap to keep things in place, which also pairs with a USB-A port to plug in an iPhone. And with the internal 8,000mAh battery, Battery Pro will be able to keep your gear topped off during weekend trips or just when away from home.

At the $35 price point, there aren’t too many alternatives that we’d recommend for less than the lead deal, as some of the popular alternatives like the Satechi Quatro and Anker PowerCore III both sell for much more. You could opt for the more affordable Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank at $22, though you’re missing out on the integrated Apple Watch charging features that make the Elevation Lab version so compelling.

Over in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup, you’ll find a collection of other markdowns for refreshing your charging setup or gear in your everday carry. Ranging from Qi chargers and USB-C chargers to MagSafe mounts and more, you can checkout all the deals from $7 right here.

Elevation Lab Battery Pro features:

Integrated MFi-certified Apple Watch Magnetic charger.

Smart high-speed USB out.

Designed to be comfortable to carry in your back pocket and when holding against the back of your phone (the outside dimensions are close to an iPhone 11 for size reference).

StowStrap flips to secure Apple Watch while charging, so you can charge in your bag or purse without issue.

