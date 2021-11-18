Google Pixel 6 sees first cash discount with early Black Friday deal from $499 (Save $100)

Best Buy is now offering a Black Friday discount on the unlocked Google Pixel 6 128GB Android Smartphone at $549 shipped. Those who activate on a carrier today can drop the price to $499, as well. Matched at Target where RedCard members can save an extra 5%, making the total $521.55. In either case, you’re looking at the first direct cash discount on the new release with as much as $100 in savings from the usual $599 going rate to mark a new all-time low.

Google Pixel 6 arrived last month and delivers the brand’s latest Android experience centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display. Everything is powered by the first-ever Google Tensor smartphone chip and backed by 128GB of storage. Then around back, you’re looking at a dual sensor camera array to complete the package on the latest from Google. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Use your savings from locking in the Black Friday Pixel 6 discount to score one of Google’s in-house cases. Currently selling for $30 at Amazon, you’ll find one of three different transparent styles for still showing off the look of your new smartphone while still adding some extra protection into the mix.

If you’re looking to lock-in a discount on yet another mid-range Android smartphone, right now the OnePlus 8T is down to a new low of $449, that’s down $150 from what you’d normally pay, and also included the added value of the OnePlus Buds Z bundled in for free, making for a compelling alternative to the lead deal. But in either case, go hit up our roundup of the best app and game deals right here.

Google Pixel 6 features:

Meet Pixel 6. It’s completely reimagined, inside and out. Powered by Tensor, Google’s first-ever processor, it’s fast, smart, and secure. The all-day battery adapts to you.* The Pixel Camera captures a moment just how you experienced it. And the Personal Safety app and the new Titan M2TM chip help protect you, your stuff, and your privacy.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!