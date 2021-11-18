Lacoste Winter Sale offers extra 20% off hundreds of styles from $19 + free shipping

The Lacoste Winter Sale offers extra 20% off already-reduced styles including best-selling polos, outerwear, shoes, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the V-Neck Pima Cotton Jersey T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to $19 and originally sold for $50. This t-shirt will easily be a staple in your wardrobe because it can be worn throughout any season. It’s available in several color options and it has a logo on the chest that adds a stylish touch. With over 360 reviews from Lacoste customers, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim Fit Polo Shirt in Stretch Pique $31 (Orig. $98)
- V-Neck Pima Cotton Jersey T-Shirt $19 (Orig. $50)
- Sport Stretch Zippered Collar Sweatshirt $50 (Orig. $125)
- Soft-Touch Lightweight Cotton-Blend Canvas Jacket $175 (Orig. $350)
- Sweatshirt Style Cotton T-Shirt $35 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Relaxed V-Neck Organic Cotton Sweater $54 (Orig. $135)
- Water-Resistant Quilted Technical Golf Vest $70 (Orig. $175)
- Carnaby Evo Mesh-lined Leather Sneakers $46 (Orig. $95)
- Breathable V-Neck Cotton Golf Sweater $62 (Orig. $155)
- Crewneck Cotton Sweater $67 (Orig. $135)
- …and even more deals…
