Microsoft Surface Ergonomic Keyboard makes your desk wrist-friendly at $100

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Ergonomic Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Normally $112 or more at Amazon, today’s deal comes within just $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to connect to your computer over Bluetooth, it’s compatible with most Windows 10 or Windows 11 PCs and natively works with Surface Pro 4, Surface Book, and Surface Studio according to Microsoft. On top of that, the ergonomic design helps alleviate possible wrist strain and fatigue during longer work days. Keep reading for more.

If you already have an ergonomic keyboard at your desk, is your mouse up to the task of keeping wrist pain and strain away? Logitech’s MX Vertical has been my go-to ergonomic mouse for years. While I use a MX Master 3 now, I used the MX Vertical until its release and loved every second of it, only switching back for the additional features that the Master 3 provides. But, from a pure ergonomic standpoint, the MX Vertical takes the cake at $90, and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget that the Microsoft Surface Keyboard and Touch Mouse are also on sale right now from $30. There’s up to 50% in savings available here, with the mouse being discounted down to $30 and the keyboard at $80.

More on the Microsoft Surface Ergonomic Keyboard:

The Surface Ergonomic Keyboard’s double-cushioned palm rest uses a special, ultra-durable version of Alcantara – a unique, proprietary material, sourced only in Italy, with aesthetic, sensory, and technical qualities unlike anything you’ve ever experienced.

