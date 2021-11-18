Pit Boss 2-Burner Table-Top Gas Griddle falls to $80, accessories from $4.50 (Up to 57% off)

Amazon is offering the Pit Boss 2-Burner Table-Top Gas Griddle (PB336GS) for $79.98 shipped. For comparison, this unit regularly sells for $100, leaving you with $20 of savings in your pocket. Today’s deal also marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Craft future meals just about anywhere with this table-top gas griddle. It boasts 289-square inches of cooking area and the pre-seasoned griddle top measures 4.7mm thick. Since it can be fueled by a small propane tank, this unit is easy to take outdoors and can be relied on even during a power outage. A cover is included, which will go a long way in helping you keep it in great condition. Continue reading to find more Pit Boss deals priced from $4.50.
More Pit Boss deals:
- BBQ Burger Press: $4.50 (Reg. $10)
- Canvas/Leather Grilling Apron: $28 (Reg. $40)
- 6-piece Cast Iron Starter Kit: $80 (Reg. $102)
- View all…
If you’d like something much larger, it’s hard to go wrong with the deal we spotted on Royal Gourmet’s Barrel Grill and Smoker. Both Amazon and Lowe’s have it marked down to a new low of $210. With 1,188-square inches of total cooking space, you’ll have no problem preparing a meal for up to 10 people.
Pit Boss 2-Burner Table-Top Gas Griddle features:
- 289 sq. in. cooking area
- 4. 7mm thick pre-seasoned griddle top
- Portable size perfect for outdoor or home use
- Four black non-slip legs for standing support
- Two separately controlled burners with easy push and turn ignition.Power Source Type: Propane
