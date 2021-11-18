Roku’s Streambar bundles a soundbar and 4K HDR streaming media player at $80 (New low)

Roku is offering its Roku Streambar for $79.99 shipped. Down from its $130 list price and $127 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and saves up to 38%. The Roku Streambar is a streaming media player and soundbar all-in-one solution for your home theater. It has support for 4K HDR streaming for Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, YouTube, Netflix, and more as you gather around this holiday season for movie nights with the family. On top of that. the four internal speakers offer “surprisingly big sound” and pack Dolby Audio technology for room-filling audio in a compact form-factor. On top of that, you won’t have to juggle multiple remotes here as the one included in the package can control the Roku Streambar as well as your TV for a more simplified setup. Plus, you’ll find both HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support here for a well-rounded smart home experience overall. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage, then head below for more.

Meanwhile, the Roku Premiere is still available for $20 at Amazon. Packing 4K HDR support, you’ll notably lose out on the built-in soundbar here but otherwise keep many similar features. AirPlay 2 and HomeKit are also available here, alongside support for the same streaming services to watch your favorite content this holiday season.

If you missed it, Roku announced a $15 streamer coming this Black Friday at Walmart to give you a budget-focused home theater upgrade this holiday season. However, those looking to save right now won’t want to miss Amazon’s Fire TV sale that’s already live. Pricing starts at $18 and you’ll find just about all of the brand’s streaming media players already at historically low prices.

More on the Roku Streambar:

Roku Streambar easily upgrades any TV with powerful streaming and premium sound. Hear every detail as you stream the most popular channels in vibrant 4K HDR picture quality. You’ll be amazed at how something so small can fill your room with sound. Setup is simple with everything you need in the box.

