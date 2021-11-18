Save up to $100 on Sabrent Rocket M.2 Internal SSDs today with deals from $100 shipped

Store4Memory (97% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Newegg. Regularly $130, this is $30 or 23% off the gong rate, $10 below our previous mention on this model, and the lowest total we can find. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. If you don’t need the more pricey up to 7,000MB/s models (also on sale right now), this is a great option for building your new machine or for quick internal upgrades. This one runs at up to 3400MB/s with an NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 form-factor that’s “based on Toshiba’s BiCS 3D TLC NAND Flash memory.” A reliable mid-tier option with a solid price drop and a 4+ star rating at Newegg make this worth a closer look for anyone in the market for new SSD power. Head below for more.

M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface. PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, and Over-Provision.

All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning.

