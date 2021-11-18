Save up to $100 on Sabrent Rocket M.2 Internal SSDs today with deals from $100 shipped

-
Best PC Gaming DealsSabrent
$100 off From $100

Store4Memory (97% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Also matched at Newegg. Regularly $130, this is $30 or 23% off the gong rate, $10 below our previous mention on this model, and the lowest total we can find. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. If you don’t need the more pricey up to 7,000MB/s models (also on sale right now), this is a great option for building your new machine or for quick internal upgrades. This one runs at up to 3400MB/s with an NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 form-factor that’s “based on Toshiba’s BiCS 3D TLC NAND Flash memory.” A reliable mid-tier option with a solid price drop and a 4+ star rating at Newegg make this worth a closer look for anyone in the market for new SSD power. Head below for more. 

More Sabrent Rocket 2280 SSD deals:

As we mentioned above, you’ll find the super speedy Sabrent Rocket models marked down from $150 right now as well. But if you’re after some SD and microSD card storage for your gift giving this year, Amazon is offering up to 47% off a range of top-notch Lexar options right now. With deals starting from just $12, these make for wonderful stocking stuffers and add-ons for the tech geeks on your list this year. 

More on the Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD:

  • M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface. PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.
  • Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.
  • Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.
  • Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, and Over-Provision.
  • All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Sabrent

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

New all-time lows hit Sabrent’s up to 7,000MB/s i...
CORSAIR’s 7.1GB/s 2TB NVMe SSD hits low of $370, ...
Review: Kingston launches KC3000 PCIe 4.0 SSD that can ...
WD’s EDC-ready 2TB My Passport SSD with 6.5-foot ...
Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs pack hybrid design with PCI...
Samsung’s new 980 Pro SSD is designed for the PS5...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – PC Gaming: GPU sales, pre...
Score the all-new Withings ScanWatch and get a free $50...
Show More Comments