Samsung’s 49-inch G9 UltraWide is now $600 off, more cert. refurb displays from $150

Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung monitors headlined by the 49-inch Odyssey G9 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,099.99. You’ll find free shipping across the board for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. With a $1,700 original price tag, today’s offer saves you $600 beating the new condition listing at Amazon by $300 in order to match our previous mention. You’re looking at about as battlestation-worthy of a monitor as you’ll find on the market with the Odyssey G9, which delivers 49-inches of screen real estate in a curved package. The 1400p QLED panel pairs with 1ms response times and both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. Plus, there’s Infinity Core Lighting on the back alongside DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.0 connectivity. Includes a 90-day warranty and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage.

If the lead deal is just a bit too large for your current gaming rig, Woot’s sale today is packed with some additional offerings for still giving your setup an upgrade. Ranging from additional battlestation-worthy displays to 4K Samsung monitors and more, you’ll find prices starting at $150. There’s that same 90-day warranty as noted above, as well.

We’re also tracking a series of additional discounts to cover both the battlestation and work from home setup. If it’s the gaming rig that could use some attention, we’re tracking a series of all-time lows on LG UltraGear 1440p monitors starting at $297. That’s alongside some compelling displays to pair with your Mac or productivity-focus setup, as Samsung’s Smart Monitors with AirPlay 2 are now on sale from $230.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Monitor features:

Game to your full potential with this 49-inch Samsung Odyssey dual-QHD gaming monitor. The 1 ms response time minimizes motion blur and ghosting for sharp details, while the NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync technology eliminate input lag for fast-paced gameplay. This Samsung Odyssey dual-QHD gaming monitor has Infinity Core Lighting to complement your gaming setup, and QLED technology ensures accurate color reproduction for immersive viewing.

