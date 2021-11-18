Wield the power of the Infinity Stones: Hasbro Marvel Endgame Gauntlet now $16 (Reg. $21)

Amazon is now offering the Hasbro Avengers Marvel Endgame Red Infinity Gauntlet for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $21 direct and elsewhere, this is 24% off the going rate, within a few bucks of the all-time low, and the best we can find. It fetches a bloated $37 at Walmart for comparison. If you have a Marvel fan on your list, be it young or old, this toy/collectible is now just $16 and readily available. The Hasbro Avengers Marvel Endgame Red Infinity Gauntlet features “electronic lights and sound FX inspired by the Avengers: Endgame movie.” It runs on a pair of AAA batteries and allows kids to wield the “power of the Infinity Stones to rule the universe like Thanos.” Rated 4+ stars at Walmart and you’ll find more details below.

You’ll also find another more Marvel role-playing gear, including this Iron Man mask, available as part of Amazon’s buy two get one FREE kids’ toy sale right now, alongside a wealth of other great gift ideas.

And speaking of getting some of the gifts for the kids out of the way now so you can focus on the major electronics and smart home gear next week, our ongoing LEGO building kit roundup is chock-full of serious price drops starting from $6 including Marvel sets and more.

For the even younger kids, this giant collection of Melissa & Doug early Black Friday kids’ toy deals from $12 is where you need to be.

More on the Hasbro Avengers Marvel Endgame Infinity Gauntlet:

INFINITY GAUNTLET WITH LIGHTS AND SOUNDS: Imagine controlling the universe for with the Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist, featuring electronic lights and sound FX inspired by the Avengers: Endgame movie.

INSPIRED BY AVENGERS: ENDGAME: The Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist has lights and sounds so kids can imagine the action of the Avengers and their enemies. When kids push the center button the can light up an Infinity Stone or activate sound FX.

