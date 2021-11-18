Winix Cool Mist Humidifier with nightlight hits all-time low at $25 (Reg. $40) + more up to 50% off

Today only, Woot is offering some new all-time lows on Winix humidifier and air purifiers with up to 50% in savings. You can grab the Winix Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $40 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $29.50, today’s deal is up to 38% in savings, one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked, and the best we can find. A great little option for keeping the air quality in your home, small bedroom, or office more comfortable, it provides a continuous soothing mist for up to 30-hours straight. Alongside adjustable mist dispersion settings, it also features a convenient top-fill design, automatic shut-off, and an optional, multi-color nightlight (blue, green, or amber). Head below for more Winix deals.

While it cannot run for quite as long as today’s lead deal and only provides two mist settings, the UGREEN Mini Humidifier at $15 Prime shipped is a solid alternative. This one will save you an extra $10 and also includes a nice nightlight setting and more.

Browse through the rest of today’s Winix humidifier and air purifier sale for additional models starting from $30 and with up to 50% in savings.

And while we are on the topic, the ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat Black Friday deals are now live with options starting from $60 shipped. These are some of the best HomeKit-ready smart thermostats on the market and everything just got a whole lot more affordable. Best of all, you won’t even have to deal with the Black Friday rush next week to score one. All of the details are right here and don’t forget about the now live Google Nest gear from $25.

More on the Winix Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier:

Runtime: Continuous output of mist for 30 hours (0.6 Gallon)

Adjustable Mist Level: Adjust the mist level to create the perfect mist of your choice

User-Friendly Design: Clean and fill the unit effortlessly with top-fill design

Automatic Shutoff: The unit automatically shuts off when low on water

