Yale’s Assure Lock deadbolt makes giving one-time codes to family easy at lows from $92

Today only, Amazon is offering the Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen Keypad Deadbolt for $96.85 shipped. Also at Lowe’s as part of its Daily Deals. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $92.01. Normally $150 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked beating the previous best price by $5. This touchscreen deadbolt allows you to gain access to your home through either a key or code. On top of that, it also supports unique codes for friends and family so you can stop leaving keys under the doormat for visitors. It also supports the Yale Access Upgrade Kit for smartphone access and smart home integration if that’s something you’re after. Keep reading for additional details.

If you’re on a tighter budget, instead opt for the Kwikset Powerbolt 2 on Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t have the ability to be upgraded with smartphone access in the future, and there are you can only have up to six unique codes programmed, but at $62, it’s a fraction of what Yale’s option would cost above.

Of course, for a smart experience out of the box, Wyze Lock is on sale from $98.50 right now. With both the retrofit deadbolt only or bundled with the keypad available through this sale, you’ll easily be able to gain access to your home through codes, a smartphone app, or through smart home integrations.

More on the Yale Assure Lock:

Lose your keys, for good: Unlock your door using your entry code on the keypad, and leave the bulky keychain behind. For use with your smartphone or smart home system, Yale Access Upgrade Kit is required (sold separately).

Auto-Lock for peace of mind: You didn’t forget to lock the door, your lock did it for you. Rest easy knowing that your door is locked every time you leave the house and when you go to bed at night.

Stop hiding keys: Sharing codes is the new hide-a-key. Give unique codes to friends, family, and other people you trust, and never put a key under the doormat again.

