Amazon’s 1-yr. PlayStation Plus membership Black Friday deal is now live at $40 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering 12-month PlayStation Plus memberships for $39.99 with free digital delivery. That’s $20 off the going rate, matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon, and the current lowest we can find. While we have seen this one go for less at retailers like CDKeys in the past, it is currently $41 there and today’s matches the best advertised Black Friday prices we are expecting to see next week. Today’s deal can be used to extend your existing subscription at a discount so you don’t get stuck paying full price waiting for the last minute or just to jump in for the first time. Loads of discounts on PSN (the Black Friday sale starts today), multiplayer action, access to the monthly free game library, and more are all included with membership. More details below.

Along with everything mentioned above, PS Plus memberships also include access to the the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5 and this month, you can score free copies of Knockout City, Walking Dead, and much more as part of the free game library this month. All of the details on those can be found right here.

Be sure to dive into our coverage of the official PlayStation Black Friday sale that is going live today with thousands of digital game deals and much more. You can also get a better idea of the best upcoming physical game deals as part of our Best of Black Friday 2021 – Gaming feature across all retailers starting as early as this weekend.

More on PlayStation Plus memberships:

Your 12-month membership subscription will renew automatically and $59.99 + applicable tax will be deducted from your PlayStation Network (“PSN”) account wallet every 12 months until you cancel. If your wallet has insufficient funds, your PSN account’s default payment method will be charged. To cancel, go to [Settings]>[Account Management]>[Account Info]>[PlayStation Subscriptions] on PS4 or see “How to Cancel” below. Enrolling in service turns on your PSN wallet’s automatic funding setting. Price may change. No refunds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!