ARRIS’ DOCSIS 3.1 modem with 2.5GbE nears all-time low at $150 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the ARRIS Surfboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $149.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from $200, this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time and beats our last mention by an additional $20, coming within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to replace your rented modem, the ARRIS S33 allows you to save up to $120 per year in fees. This ARRIS modem features a 2.5Gb/s Ethernet port on the rear alongside 1Gb/s for a secondary network. You’ll also find latest technology here which allows the modem to utilize up to 32 downstream and eight upstream DOCSIS 3.0 channels as well as two downstream and upstream OFDM DOCSIS 3.1 channels for a total of up to 1.2Gb/s networking speeds. We recommend checking with your ISP to confirm compatibility before purchasing, though ARRIS does say its modem should work with Cox, Spectrum, or Xfinity. Head below for additional details.

If your ISP-provided modem that you’re replacing has a built-in Wi-Fi router, then we also recommend picking up a refurbished eero. Coming in at $59 on Amazon, this HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi 5 router is a great way to fully replace your existing all-in-one solution without paying a single rental fee. You can easily add more eero routers as time goes on for a wider coverage, and even upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 down the line once it’s time.

However, if you’re ready to take the plunge into whole-home mesh networking, skip the refurbished eero and just pick up a pack of them ahead of Black Friday. That’s right, eero is already on sale for Black Friday with prices from $77. There’s quite a few options to choose from here, so be sure to check our previous coverage to learn all the ways you can save.

More on the ARRIS Surfboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 Modem:

MULTI-GIG NETWORKING: The SURFboard S33 features a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port plus an additional 1 Gbps Ethernet port for a 2nd network

Cable internet service required. Does NOT include Wi-Fi and does not support cable digital voice service.

DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem approved for cable internet speed plans up to 1.2 Gbps

32 downstream x 8 upstream DOCSIS 3.0 bonded channels, 2 downstream x 2 upstream OFDM DOCSIS 3 1 channels

