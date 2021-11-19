This acrylic 17-piece kitchen knife block set just fell to $30 (1-year low, 40% off)

Home to Living (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Home Hero 17-piece Kitchen Knife Block Set for $30 shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. While this kit has been selling for $60 lately, it has spent most of its time at $50. Even if we use the lower figure for comparison, today’s deal slashes 40% off and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $10. Simplify the time you spend in the kitchen with this popular 17-piece knife block set. It trades the traditional look of a wooden block for a modern holder that’s made of acrylic. The set is comprised of various knife types that range from chef to bread, carving, cheese, pizza, and the list goes on. You’ll also get a sharpener that aims to keep all of the blades in great shape.

If a simpler option will satisfy your needs, check out the Amazon Basics 14-piece Kitchen Knife Block Set at $25 Prime shipped. Going this route will shave $5 off today’s spending and still outfit your kitchen with a bunch of reputable knives. Bear in mind that this bundle has a more traditional appearance and doesn’t include a sharpener.

Our list of home-friendly deals is far from over. Earlier today we spotted the best prices of 2021 on Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machines from $120. This makes now an excellent time to rethink your coffee setup and find a more exciting way to get your caffeine fix throughout the holiday season and beyond.

Home Hero 17-piece Kitchen Knife Block Set features:

Our all-in-one complete set of kitchen chef knives are ideal for all your chopping needs. This kitchen gadgets set includes 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, bonus peeler, a premium quality 2-stage knife sharpener and a modern knife stand. A true cutlery organizer, it makes for unique home decor gifts, Christmas gift or chef gifts for men, women & gifts for couples who have everything.

