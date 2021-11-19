HomeKit compatibility adorns iDevices’ budget-friendly smart thermostat at $66.50 (2021 low)

Amazon is offering the iDevices Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart Thermostat for $66.44 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $86 or more, today’s discount is the first major drop that we’ve tracked in 2021. This thermostat is compatible with most smart home platforms, including Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit. This means that you can be sitting on the couch, start to feel a bit chilly, and kick the heat on, all without ever getting up. Whether you use voice commands or the smartphone app, it’s nice and easy to customize your home’s heating and cooling with iDevices’ smart thermostat. Keep reading more.

On a tighter budget? Kick smart connectivity to the curb and instead opt for this Honeywell programmable thermostat. You can have it switch programming on a 5-day 2-day schedule, making it great if you’re working during the week and at home on the weekend. Plus, since it’s just $20, you’ll still have quite a bit of cash leftover after all is said and done.

Don’t forget that Google’s Nest lineup of smart home gear is currently on sale for Black Friday a week early. You’ll find the Nest Thermostat on sale at $94, which is a pretty decent amount of savings ince it normally goes for $130. The Nest Thermostat isn’t the only thing on sale right now, so be sure to check out our previous coverage to view all the ways you can save.

More on the iDevices HomeKit Smart Thermostat:

VOICE CONTROL: Responds to Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant voice commands (voice assistant devices sold separately)

ACCESS ANYWHERE: Control and monitor the iDevices Thermostat from anywhere using any iOS/Android device and the iDevices Connected app

NO HUB REQUIRED: With the iDevices Thermostat, a home Wi-Fi network and a smart phone/tablet are all that’s required to get started. For additional compatibility details, refer to the iDevices support portal

