LifeStraw personal filters remove bacteria, parasites, more from your water: 2-pk $20, more

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LifeStraw Personal Water Filters on sale for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal $40 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re planning on going camping this fall or winter, then packing a LifeStraw in your backpack is a must. Sure, you’ll likely bring plenty of filtered water with you, but this tiny filter can purify up to 4,000-liters of water and removes bacteria, parasites, and more as you drink. It’s the perfect thing to keep in your backpack in case of emergency, ensuring you’re always prepared. Keep reading for more.

On the larger side of the spectrum, the LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher is on sale for $29.96 shipped at Amazon. Down from $40, this is the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Packing “next-level protection,” this home filter pitcher from LIfeStraw is made to hold up to seven cups of liquid and remove bacteria, parasites, microplastics, heavy metals, chlorine, and more from your drinking water. The integrated filter is ready to last for up to a year, or 264 gallons to keep your family safe for months on end before it’s time to replace.

However, if you’re planning to go camping with today’s lead deal, be sure you bring along a lantern to let your family see at night. We just found a sale that dropped several offerings as low as $11. Our favorite deal from this sale, however, is the LE LED camping lantern that’s down to $24 from $35, offering a full 30% in savings. Delivering an IP44 water-resistant design, this lantern is ready to handle whatever you experience when camping outdoors.

More on LifeStraw Personal:

  • Protects against 99.999999% of bacteria (including E.coli, Salmonella), 99.999% of parasites (including Giardia and Cryptosporidium), 99.999% of microplastics, as well as sand, dirt, and cloudiness
  • Ultralight and durable, the LifeStraw weighs less than 2 ounces so you can pack it anywhere without the need for electrical power, batteries, or replacement parts
  • Long-lasting membrane microfilter will last up to 4,000 liters of water (that’s enough drinking water for an individual for over 5 years). The flow rate is 3 liters per minute by suction

