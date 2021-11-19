Outfit your camping kit with up to 30% off portable LED lanterns and lights from $11

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now taking up to 30% off a selection of electric camping lanterns. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the LE LED Camping Lantern at $23.99. Down from $35, you’re looking at the full 30% in savings alongside the best price of the year. Even if you aren’t going to be taking any camping trips through the rest of the year, this rechargable LED lantern is still useful around the house in the meantime for lighting the way during power outages and the like. It has an internal 4,400mAh battery which pairs with four lighting modes and an IP44 waterproof design. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for something more affordable or even more compact to stow in a more lightweight camping setup, be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale to lock-in as much as 30% in savings. There’s everything from even more portable flashlights to LED with integrated clips for hooking on to the tent and much more starting at $11.

If you’re looking for some other gear to stow in your camping kit, these Gerber tools are certainly worth a look. Currently on sale starting at $10, you’ll find everything from multi-tools and pocket knives to hatchets and more.

LE LED Camping Lantern features:

There is one hook on the top and one hook at the base of this camping lantern that can hang the tent light upside down to get better light when lighting up a big area. With 360 degree beam angle and 1000 lumen, this camping light can give off pretty bright light. And the IP44 grade, making it suitable for outdoor activities. This 4400mAh rechargeable lantern flashlight is rated to last up to 12 hours, perfect for power outage, earthquake, survival kit and other outdoor and indoor purposes.

