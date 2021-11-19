Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Mag Armor iPhone 13 Case $16 (Save 20%), more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Mag Armor iPhone 13 MagSafe Case for $16.14 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside the very first discount that marks a new all-time low. Spigen’s Mag Armor covers bring support for MagSafe charging to its popular rugged case collection for outfitting your iPhone 13 with some protection. Sporting a TPU material, there’s the brand’s signature Air Cushion on board for defending against drops and other potential damage. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Spigen Mag Armor features:

Magnet integrated shock absorption TPU case

Raised lip to protects screen and camera

Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press

Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption

iPhone 13 Case Compatible with iPhone 13 (2021)

