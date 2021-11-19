Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Mag Armor iPhone 13 Case $16 (Save 20%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpigen
Save 50% From $8

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Mag Armor iPhone 13 MagSafe Case for $16.14 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside the very first discount that marks a new all-time low. Spigen’s Mag Armor covers bring support for MagSafe charging to its popular rugged case collection for outfitting your iPhone 13 with some protection. Sporting a TPU material, there’s the brand’s signature Air Cushion on board for defending against drops and other potential damage. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a better idea of what to expect.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Spigen Mag Armor features:

  • Magnet integrated shock absorption TPU case
  • Raised lip to protects screen and camera
  • Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press
  • Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption
  • iPhone 13 Case Compatible with iPhone 13 (2021)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Spigen

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 25W USB-C PD Charger $18...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Mag Fit MagSafe Car Moun...
Smartphone Accessories: 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cab...
Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $...
Tested: A closer look at Spigen’s iPhone 13 MagSa...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker MagSafe Lite Charger $10 ...
UGREEN’s new 25W USB-C adapter refuels iPhone 13 ...
Latest Apple weekend movie sale has Disney flicks, clas...
Show More Comments