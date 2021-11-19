Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Mag Armor iPhone 13 Case $16 (Save 20%), more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Mag Armor iPhone 13 MagSafe Case for $16.14 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside the very first discount that marks a new all-time low. Spigen’s Mag Armor covers bring support for MagSafe charging to its popular rugged case collection for outfitting your iPhone 13 with some protection. Sporting a TPU material, there’s the brand’s signature Air Cushion on board for defending against drops and other potential damage. Our Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a better idea of what to expect.
Spigen Mag Armor features:
- Magnet integrated shock absorption TPU case
- Raised lip to protects screen and camera
- Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press
- Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption
- iPhone 13 Case Compatible with iPhone 13 (2021)
