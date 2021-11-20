Amazon Basics gear from $6: Folding utility knife, ball bungees, PC speakers, more up to 60% off

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Folding Utility Knife for $7.84 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $10.50, today’s deal takes 25% off and comes within $0.20 of the best offer we have tracked. Simplify unwrapping this holiday season with Amazon’s utility knife. It blends a folding pocket knife and utility blade to level up your current unboxing routine. Not only does it function as a box cutter, but can also cut through tough materials like carpet, leather, and more. The handle is ergonomic, anti-slip, and comprised of lightweight aluminum. Since it accepts standard utility blades, you won’t have to worry about sharpening, unlike most pocket knives. Continue reading to find more discounted Amazon Basics gear up to 60% off.

More Amazon Basics markdowns:

Another home-friendly discount we’ve spotted lately includes this acrylic 17-piece kitchen knife block set at $30 shipped. Unlike many competitors, this offering features a unique look that is bound to give your kitchen a more eye-catching appearance. Drop by our home goods guide for even more deals.

Amazon Basics Folding Utility Knife features:

Durable construction, stainless steel fold-out blade housing, and lightweight aluminum handle with comfortable anti-slip grip

Lock-back design safely locks the blade in place when in use

Compatible with most standard sized blades; quick-change mechanism allows for easy blade replacement

