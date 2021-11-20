Frontline’s flea and tick treatment for dogs and cats is on sale from $24.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Frontline Plus flea and tick treatments from $24.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the 3-pack of Large Dog Treatments for $24.59. Normally, you’d pay closer to $37 for this kit and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This waterproof flea and tick treatment is fast-acting and long-lasting, designed for dogs ranging from 45 to 88 pounds. On top of that, each dose lasts 30 days, meaning this 3-pack will last you a full three months before it’s time to refresh your supply. There’s several other options on sale today as well, so head below to find out more.

More Frontline deals:

After applying your pet’s flea and tick treatment, use Mrs. Meyer’s hand soap to clean up. It’s paraben-free and also not tested on animals, helping you enjoy a more natural clean. Pricing starts at under $8 and there are quite a few choices to pick from. After that, head on over to our dedicated Black Friday 2021 guide for all the deals we find throughout the holiday season.

More on Frontline Flea and Tick Treatment:

Waterproof flea and tick treatment for dogs: Frontline Plus for Dogs provides waterproof, fast-acting, long-lasting flea and tick treatment and control for your dog. This product is approved for use on dogs 45-88 lbs.

Break the flea life cycle with frontline: Frontline flea and tick treatment for dogs kills adult fleas plus flea eggs and larvae to stop existing infestations and prevent establishment of new infestations.

Kills fleas and ticks: Frontline flea and tick treatment for dogs kills fleas, flea eggs, lice, and ticks. This flea and tick treatment kills ticks, including those that may transmit Lyme disease.

